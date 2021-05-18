Nagpur, May 18 (PTI) A civic tax inspector was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Nagpur's Gittikhadan area on Tuesday, police said.

Swapnil Patil was on vehicle tax checking duty and had asked a motorcyclist to stop but the latter dashed his two- wheeler into the official, a policeman said.

The accused fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, the Gittikhadan police station official said.

