Hoshiarpur, Jun 16 (PTI) Three unidentified men Friday robbed a 62-year-old man of his scooter and Rs 10,000 cash after attacking him in his house in a village of this Punjab district, police said.

According to police, the three masked men entered the house of Ajit Singh in Bhoolpur village here by scaling the boundary wall.

The trio attacked Singh with a dagger and decamped with his scooter and cash worth Rs 10,000, the police said.

The victim was later admitted to a community health centre, Tanda SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar said.

Singh's family members reside in the US, while he lives alone here, the SHO said.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added.

