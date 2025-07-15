New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A man who appeared in a viral social media video firing a country-made pistol in the air has been arrested with an illegal firearm and live cartridges in Northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Salman alias Sallu (23), a resident of Kachchi Kardampuri, was traced after his appearance in the video.

Also Read | Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry's Advisory Doesn't Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid in the Kardampuri area on July 12 and Salman was apprehended.

One country-made pistol ('desi katta') and eight live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police said.

Also Read | Telangana Congress Leader Anil Marelli Shot Dead by Unidentified Persons in Medak, Case Registered.

During interrogation, Salman confessed to the firing seen in the viral video and disclosed the source of the weapon, the police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)