Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 5 (ANI): A man in Haryana's Rohtak started selling vegetables to sustain his livelihood after losing his job amid COVID-19.

Rinku, who was a plant head in a private company said, "I was forced to sell vegetables to maintain the economic condition of our family."

Also Read | Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Birth Anniversary: 11 Lesser-Known Facts About One of India’s Most Distinguished Minds Whose Birthday is Observed as Teacher’s Day.

"Private sector is in distress, there is no work. My friends are also selling vegetables as there are very few options. I have to do this in order to earn living for my family," Rinku said.

Since the beginning of coronavirus-triggered lockdown in March, a large number of businesses have been hit.

Also Read | Earthquake Near Nashik City of Maharashtra Reported, 4.0 Magnitude Tremors Felt, Says NCS.

Now, as governments allowing the normal business to resume across the country after months of lockdown, many people have been trying to take their economic condition of the track by opting for alternative business.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,470 active cases in the state with 740 deaths so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)