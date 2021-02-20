Mathura (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A man was sent to judicial custody for cheating a trader along with his brother here of over Rs 1.3 crore, police said on Friday.

The man's brother is evading arrest and will be nabbed soon, they said.

"On the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, accused Yogeshwar Sood was nabbed in Ludhiana and brought to Mathura on Thursday late night," police said.

He was presented before a court of Chief Justice Magistrate Anju Rajput and sent to judicial remand, they stated.

According to an FIR, an order was placed over a year ago by Ludhiana-based Gyaneshwar Sood and Yogeshwar Sood to PK Jewellers Mathura owners Praveen Agrawal and Prabhat Agrawal for casting of a 'Chatra', a permanent fixed umbrella for deity, for Lord Badri Vishal (principal deity of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand) with 3.5 kg gold, diamond, topaz.

The 'Chatra' was handed over to the two accused on the assurance that its cost of over Rs 1.3 crore would be paid shortly, the FIR added.

An FIR was registered against both the brothers in Kotwali in Mathura when they did not honour the commitment, police said.

