Muzaffarnagar, September 23: A fast-track court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry in 2016.

Judge Madhu Gupta also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, Sudesh, a resident of Sathedi village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, according to the prosecution.

According to government layer Renu Sharma, Sudesh killed his wife Anjana over dowry on October 28, 2016, a year after their marriage.

