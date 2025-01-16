Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court here sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2021.

Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh on Thursday awarded the sentence to one Amit and imposed a fine of Rs 15 thousand on him after holding him guilty under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections and 3/4 of POCSO Act, government counsel Vinay Kumar Arora told PTI.

Also Read | BPSC Paper Leak: Patna High Court Refuses To Cancel BPSC Preliminary Examination or Stay Result.

He said a minor girl (16) was abducted and raped by Amit in a village under the Chapar police station area of the district on March 4, 2021.

Police had filed a chargesheet against the accused on May 31, 2021. PTI CORR ABN

Also Read | Formula-E Race Case: BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Says 'Ready for Lie-Detector Test, if CM Revanth Reddy Also Comes Forward'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)