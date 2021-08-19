Muzaffarnagar, Aug 19 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in an attempt to murder case.

Two others accused in the case were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Additional District Sessions Judge, Chhote Lal Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused Junaid after holding him guilty under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

District Government counsel, Rajiv Sharma, said Junaid had opened fire at Shakil at Jadoda village on February 5, 2016 following which a case was registered against him.

