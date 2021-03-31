Mathura (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A local court awarded death sentence to a man on Wednesday for killing his brother and two others over a property dispute in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh in 2018.

According to the prosecution, additional district and sessions judge Amar Singh convicted Chandan for murder and sentenced him to death.

Chandan's another brother Kali Charan, nephew Anil and friend Gajraj Singh were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Chandan's wife, the lone woman accused in the case, was acquitted.

On June 18, 2018, Chandan with the help of other convicts had shot dead his brother Satya Prakash and his friends Bhanwar Singh Fauji and Sundar Singh in Bharau village in the Raya police station area of the district.

The court also asked Kali Charan, Anil and Gajraj Singh to deposit a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

