Ballia (UP), May 19 (PTI) A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a man convicted of killing his son and daughter.

Additional district judge Nitin Kumar Thakur also a slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on him.

Joint Director (Prosecution) Suresh Kumar Pathak on Thursday said Pawan Kumar Yadav killed his son Vishal (4) and daughter Khushboo (3) in a fit of rage in Ramgarh village of the district on June 30, 2016.

A case of murder was registered against Yadav based on a complaint by his wife Lalita Devi, he said.

