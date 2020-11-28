New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was injured when three unidentified men allegedly fired at him after a scuffle broke out between them on a petty issue in west Delhi's Janakpuri area on Saturday, police said.

The man has been identified as Raja Alam, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in west Delhi, they said.

On Saturday afternoon, when Alam was sitting on a bench in a park near a temple in Janakpuri, a man came and asked him to keep his foot down. When he refused to do so, he abused him and left the place, a senior police officer said.

However, after some time, the man again came there along with two more men. They got engaged in a scuffle with Alam during which one of them took out a gun and fired at the victim, he said.

Alam was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Harinagar where he is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable, said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the culprits, he said.

