Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): One person was shot dead at the residence of Samajwadi Party MLC Amit Yadav on Friday night amid birthday celebrations.

The deceased individual has been identified as Rakesh Rawat.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Students, Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Allowed in Local Trains Up to December 10.

According to Somen Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rawat was fired by accident by the MLC's nephew, Pankaj Yadav, who was showing the gun to his friends.

"Last night, five boys were celebrating the birthday of Vinay Yadav, a friend of MLC Amit Yadav's nephew, Pankaj Yadav. While showing the 32-bore country-made pistol to his friends, Pankaj accidentally shot his friend Rakesh Rawat, who died instantly," Verma said.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Several Rockets Hit Kabul, 1 Dead, 3 Injured.

The four present at the party have been taken into police custody. Investigation revealed that the gun belonged to Pankaj, and a magazine and three cartridges for the same have been recovered at the residence of the MLC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)