Kota (Rajasthan) May 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was shot dead and another suffered sharp-edged weapon injury in a clash over the business rivalry between two groups to supply worship articles and kitchen utensils to devotees of a makeshift temple in a village in Jhalawar district near here on Sunday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sarangarh Royal Family Says Its 'State Flag' Atop Palace Stolen And Replaced With Saffron One.

In the clash, which saw rival groups attacking each other with lathis, swords and even a pistol, people set afire two cars and a motorcycle, triggering tension in the area, necessitating the deployment of police from six neighbouring police stations, said officials.

Also Read | Jet Airways Gets Security Clearance from Union Home Ministry, Plans to Re-Launch Commercial Flight Operations.

The incident occurred at Amliyakheda village under Mishroli police station of Jhalawar district on Sunday when devotees visit the makeshift temple of a “local deity” for special prayers and hold feasts for their friends and relatives, police said.

The clash erupted between two groups led by local residents Gopal Singh and Devi Singh, who both deal in worship items and renting out utensils for people to organise feasts near the makeshift temple, Jhalawar's Superintendent of Police Monika Sen said.

She said during the clash a member of Devi Singh group opened fire at the rival group people, killing Gopal Singh's relative Sodan Singh on the spot.

In the fight, another person Lakhan Singh suffered a sharp weapon injury and is undergoing treatment at the Jhalawar government hospital, the SP said.

She added that police teams from nearby police stations were rushed to the spot and the situation is under control.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)