New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was shot dead on Tuesday by some unidentified persons in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said.

The victim was identified as Ashok, a resident of TC Camp, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Molested in Sagarpur by Man Posing As Police Officer.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

According to an eyewitness, two people were involved in the shooting.

Also Read | Data Breach: CERT-In Warns Indian Users Against Phishing Attacks via LastPass.

A case under sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered, the officer said.

Several teams have been formed to trace the accused and CCTV footage are being checked, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)