New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): A man was killed in an alleged firing incident near Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel in Delhi's Jama Masjid on Wednesday late night, said the police.

According to the police, "A PCR call was received at 1.40 am stating that firing had been noticed neat Jama Masjid. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead."

The deceased has been identified as Sameer (30) who was the brother-in-law of the hotel owner.

The primary probe into the incident suggested that some unidentified person had fired upon the deceased who received a bullet injury on his head, police said.

The reason behind the firing the yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police have registered the case under the appropriate sections and initiated the investigation to nab the alleged accused.

More details are awaited.

