Hoshiarpur, Jul 9 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was shot and wounded when the weapon of a government railway police official accidentally went off in a train, police said on Saturday.

Surinder Singh was hit by a bullet Friday night when he was travelling in Mour Dhwaj Express train returning from Amarnath.

He was hit when the weapon of personnel of Pathankot GRP accidently went off in the train when it was passing near Kandrori Mirthal in Himachal Pradesh, said police.

The train was stopped at Mukerian Railway Station and Singh was rushed to a civil hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Superintendent of Police, GRP, Jalandhar, Praveen Kumar said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the GRP staff had dropped his weapon while going to the train toilet and had accidentally fired it.

An investigation in the matter is underway, Kumar said.

