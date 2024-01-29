New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar, said police, adding that two persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received at the Pandav Nagar Police Station. The injured person, identified as Anuj, was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. He was admitted for having three injuries, one deep in the stomach and two shallow in the back.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the injured who was an auto/bus driver was returning after work when two-three people allegedly assaulted and stabbed him on Sunday.

The accused fled the scene after committing the act.

As a part of the investigation, the house of the suspects was raided and two people were apprehended who later confessed to the crime, the police said.

The police further informed that the victim was stable and recuperating in LBS hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

