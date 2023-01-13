New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends in east Delhi's Majboor Nagar Camp on Friday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Mandawali High resident Titu.

Also Read | Kerala: Higher Secondary School Teacher Held for Sexually Assaulting Students in Kannur.

Titu allegedly had a quarrel with his three friends at the park behind Majboor Nagar Camp near Shri Ram Chowk after which they stabbed him and fled, a senior officer said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

Also Read | Delhi Government to Give Rs 1 Crore Each to Kin of 14 Deceased COVID-19 Warriors, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The victim had been involved in murder and robbery cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)