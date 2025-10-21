New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): In a tragic incident in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar, a person was stabbed by five people. The victim lost his life after being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, a police official said.

After a thorough investigation, the police arrested the five accused, out of whom one is currently under treatment in Safdarjung hospital after sustaining injuries, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to police, on October 20, information was received at PS Ambedkar Nagar from Safdarjung Hospital, wherein one injured person was admitted in an unconscious state, and the doctor declared him brought dead.

During the initial enquiry, it was revealed that the injured person was stabbed by some persons over a "petty issue," as mentioned by the police. Further enquiry revealed that the accused Lalit (name changed) R/o Sangam Vihar, Age 22 years, along with his associates, were involved in stabbing the deceased.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs Google To Remove Deepfake, AI-Doctored YouTube Content Misusing Sadhguru Jagadish's Image.

Subsequently, further information was received regarding the MLC of the accused, who had also sustained injuries and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, police said.

During intensive enquiry, it was revealed that the accused, along with his co-accused persons, all residents of Dakshinpuri, jointly attacked and stabbed the deceased. The accused, Lalit, is currently under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, while the other five accused persons have been apprehended by the staff of PS Ambedkar Nagar.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in another incident of criminal conduct, Delhi Police arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run case that led to the tragic death of a 13-year child, a student, in Delhi on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Pooja, wife of Harish Sehrawat, and a resident of New Nangal Dewat, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, was driving a Mahindra Thar, which killed the child, a police official said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)