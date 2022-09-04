New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a youth in outer Delhi's Ranhola, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jitender Mehto, a resident of Mohan Garden, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Tiranga Chowk. Mehto was eating 'momos' and the accused (18) accidentally pushed him and his plate of momos fell on the ground and an argument broke out between the two, they said.

The accused stabbed Mehto with a knife and he was declared brought dead at a hospital, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was arrested, he said, adding the knife was seized.

