New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A patient from Nepal, suffering from a rare neurological disorder that would cause his eye to bulge out with every heartbeat, got his vision restored following a surgery at a private facility here, a statement said on Monday.

The patient had been struggling with redness and swelling in his right eye which was causing blurred vision, the statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals here said.

The patient recommended for MRI and referred to the Neurosciences department of the hospital in New Delhi.

Under the consultation of Dr. PN Renjen, Senior Consultant Neurology, at the hospital, the patient was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that was impacting the eye, it said.

On admission, the patient reported vision blurring, pulsatile proptosis (with every heartbeat the eye would bulge out), and difficulty in conducting his day to day activities. He underwent a cerebral angiogram for better characterization of the condition, the statement said.

Based on the diagnosis by experts, the patient was found to have suffered from indirect CCF which is also known as cavernous dural arteriovenous fistula (it is the abnormal communication between the cavernous sinus and the dural arteries from the internal carotid artery and external carotid artery) which is an extremely rare neurological condition having a difficult course of treatment, it added.

Dr. Harsh Rastogi, senior consultant, Neuro Intervention Radiologist at Apollo Hospital said, "In this patient's case, his arterial blood was mixing with venous blood and as a reason, his eye was popping out with every heartbeat.

"For resolving the same, we conducted a surgery to disconnect the short-circuiting of the blood, leading to the complete resolution of the red-eye."

The hospital said their doctors could help the patient in restoring his visual activities in just five days from his admission to the completion of the surgery.

"The complexity of this case was to diagnose the right condition and provide aid. We are glad that the patient's post-operative recovery has been uneventful and he is back to his home contented and satisfied," read the statement.

