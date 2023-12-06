India News | Man Thrashed for 'immoral Act' After He Was Caught with Woman

Indore, Dec 6 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was beaten up by some people in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of indulging in an 'immoral act' with a woman, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at a busy intersection in the city which was recorded on mobile phones.

In a video clip, a man can be seen with his shirt removed amid cold weather and members of the crowd asking him what he was doing with the woman along with another youth on the side of a drain.

The man can be seen holding his ears and telling the crowd that he was accompanying his friend and that he had nothing to do with the woman. His friend, however, beat a retreat from the spot after seeing the crowd.

Annapurna police station in-charge Sanju Kamle said the 21-year-old man seen in the video had come to meet the woman along with another youth.

The woman's family members caught hold of the three in a "suspicious condition" which resulted in a dispute, he said, adding that the crowd gathered at the spot assuming that something was amiss.

The man has been taken into custody under section 151 (preventive arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and an investigation is underway, Kamle added.

