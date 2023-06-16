Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 49-year-old man wanted in connection with a double murder that was committed 30 years ago in Pune district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, who had been on the run since the killings in 1993, was apprehended from Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli (east) by the crime branch, the official said.

In October, 1993, the accused, who was 19 at the time, had allegedly entered a bungalow in Lonavala along with two of his aides to commit theft, he said.

The trio had allegedly strangled and stabbed to death Dhanraj Thakarsi Kurwa (55) and his 50-year-old wife Dhanlaxmi, he said.

During the probe, the police had managed to nab two of the accused, while the third one remained absconding, he said.

The accused has admitted that he had committed the crime. He had changed his identity and managed to hide from the police for three decade, the official said.

