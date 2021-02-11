Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a 34-year-old man, wanted in a five-year-old murder case, from Surat in Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

Sahid Shaikh, the accused, was living in Surat under a different name, an official said.

Shaikh and his three aides are accused of killing Bakar Ali Shaikh (20) in 2016. Three persons were arrested in the case earlier.

