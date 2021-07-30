Sultanpur (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A man wanted in over a dozen criminal cases, including murder, and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest was nabbed here on Friday, police said.

Ajay Dev Shukla, alias Suryabhan, was arrested by a team of the Special Task Force and the local police of the Jaisinghpur area, Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Kumar Srivastava said.

Shukla was wanted in connection with more than a dozen criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder and loot, he said.

He had been on the run since 2018 when he allegedly killed a liquor salesman in Bagia village, the officer added.

