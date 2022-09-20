Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday, days after he set himself ablaze outside a police station here allegedly over their inaction regarding his complaint against a local Congress councilor.

Radhyashyam Meena, a resident of Gawdi area in Rajasthan's Kota, was taken to the Safdarjung hospital from SMS hospital in Jaipur via green corridor on Saturday night after he sustained 40 per cent burn injuries.

Meena, who had set himself ablaze outside the Nayapura police station on Thursday last week, succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, Assistant Superintendent of Police, (headquarters) Rajesh Mill said.

The post-mortem is currently underway. The body is likely to be brought back on Wednesday for cremation to be held either at the deceased's native place in Bundi district or in Kota's Gawadi where he worked and lived with his family, Mill said.

Earlier this month, Meena, a labourer, had approached his ward councilor Hariom Suman for a document required by his daughter in her school. The councilor allegedly did not help him which led to scuffle between the two.

He entered the Nayapura police station in Kota with petrol-soaked clothes and had set himself on fire, according to the police. Three constables present around the spot had swung into action and doused the fire with the help of blankets, police said.

Two separate complaints were lodged by both the parties and investigation was taken up.

Meanwhile, Circle Inspector, Nayapura police station, Ramkishan Verma said Suman and his two aides -- Hitesh Sharma and Amit Khilliwal -- were granted bail by a court on Monday.

Suman and his two aides were arrested on Friday under sections 354, 341 of IPC and section 3 of SC/ST Act.

Kota Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat had on Friday ordered to send CI Bhupendra to the police line.

