Gurugram, Jul 6 (PTI) A domestic help has been booked for allegedly stealing jewellery worth around Rs 23 lakh from the flat of a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Acharna Sinha, a resident of Celebrity Homes Society in the Palam Vihar area, she along with her husband Rajesh Kumar had hired domestic help named Kunal, a native of Bihar, in 2020.

"Kunal is a resident of my maternal village. In May, I went to attend a marriage function in Ranchi with my family. After returning to Gurugram, I had kept my jewellery in a cupboard but on July 4, I found the gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 23 lakh missing. Kunal is also missing since then," Sinha said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered against Kunal under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.

Police said they are investigation the matter.

