Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Manali, Narkanda, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Sunday after recent snowfall in the state, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature in the state increased by one to two degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature increased by two to three degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Narkanda and Manali settled at minus 1.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla registered a low of 1.2, 2.2 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 24 degrees Celsius, he added.

The weather will remain dry from February 8 to 13, he added.

