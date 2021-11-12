Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya having breakfast with students of CIPET, Lucknow on Friday. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/mansukhmandviya)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Lucknow, and discussed CIPET's role in the country's development with the students.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "Today, during my Lucknow visit, I went to CIPET, Lucknow and had breakfast with the students there and discussed CIPET's role in the country's development in the future." (roughly translated from Hindi)

Later in the day, the Union Health Minister will visit Lokbandhu Hospital and Vidhan Sabha Marg's Central Government Health Scheme.

The Union Health Minister is on a one-day visit to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The state is due to go to Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

