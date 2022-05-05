New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Presiding over the 14th Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) conference on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the summit will provide a collective and collaborative vision of the central and the state governments, and a roadmap for the next 25 years.

The three-day conference of the CCHFW – Swasthya Chintan Shivir – began in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Thursday. The CCHFW is an apex advisory body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In his inaugural address, Mandaviya said, "The Statue of Unity, a symbol of 'Ekta', represents India's federal structure working in a well-aligned democracy." The conference is being held near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

The minister expressed optimism that "this summit, organised to do 'chintan' on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will provide us a collective and collaborative vision of the central and the state governments, and a roadmap for the next 25 years – the Amrit Kal of India's independence".

"This 'Chintan Shivir' is the best example of federal democracy. Best practices from various states should be implemented at the national level. This is a platform for learning from each other," he added.

The objective of the conference is to review the implementation of policies and programmes relating to medical and public health sectors and to recommend ways and means for their better implementation, officials had said earlier.

Underscoring the importance of moving forward with a holistic approach in the spirit of cooperative federalism, Mandaviya said, "When the world is still grappling with COVID-19, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown how the pandemic can be successfully managed. It is only through joint and holistic efforts of the Centre and the states that we have tackled the pandemic."

He said the Centre and the states are increasing their health budgets so that affordable healthcare can be made available to all.

Mandaviya highlighted that through the PM-ABHIM, the government of India has allotted Rs 64,180 crore for strengthening public health infrastructure across all states and union territories, while the overall health budget has increased from Rs 37,000 crore to Rs 86,000 crore in the last six years.

Praising the country's 'Covid warriors' and frontline workers, Mandaviya said, "The entire world is appreciating India's COVID-19 management model and vaccination drive. To achieve first dose coverage of vaccines of 95 per cent of all adults is hugely commendable."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said the prime minister's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas' has strengthened India's resolve to collectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar noted that the 'Chintan Shivir' would bring out focused discussions on health challenges that lie ahead and the best practices to overcome them.

She stressed on the need for innovation and policies to provide high quality services to people and the community at the ground level.

Addressing the gathering, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul noted that the summit provided a perfect platform to learn from each other and work towards ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

"COVID-19 taught us to work together and future health systems should be based on our learnings from this. An India-based global health system should be our objective where service delivery, information system, monitoring and public participation would form a vital part," he said.

Paul also gave an overview of how India should further aim to revitalise the National Health Mission.

Health ministers of 19 states and UTs are participating in the three-day conference.

