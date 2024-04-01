Bengaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) Mandya Congress candidate for Lok Sabha elections, Venkataramane Gowda, also known as 'Star Chandru', and his wife Kusuma have declared assets worth Rs 622.96 crore.

According to the affidavit he filed on Monday along with the nomination, Gowda's wife is richer than him.

Gowda's personal assets are worth Rs 267.05 crore and those inherited under the 'Hindu Undivided Family' Rs 26.59 crore, totaling Rs 293.64 crore.

His wife's assets are worth Rs 329.32 crore, including Rs 176.44 crore she invested in 'Star Infratech Private Limited', as per the affidavit.

The NDA has fielded JD(S) state unit President and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in Mandya.

