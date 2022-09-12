Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 12 (ANI): Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday, after 7-hours of questioning in the coal smuggling case.

Earlier, today Gambhir arrived at the ED office after she was summoned by the apex court in the coal smuggling case.

Also Read | Amritsar: Spring Dale School Receives Bomb Threat on Social Media, Case Registered.

Earlier on Saturday, Gambhir was stopped at Kolkata airport and not allowed to take her flight to Bangkok by ED officials.

Gambhir was sent back home with a summon to join the investigation on Monday, sources told ANI. This is the third summon by ED issued to Gambhir.

Also Read | Sukhpreet Kaur, Wife of Sarabjit Singh Who Died in Pakistan Jail in 2013, Dies.

Earlier she had challenged the ED to summon in Calcutta High Court and was allowed to appear at the ED's office at the Central Government Office (CGO) at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, instead of appearing in New Delhi.

On Saturday when Gambhir reached Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata to catch a flight to Bangkok but on reaching the immigration counter, she was stopped and escorted to another room.

Immigration officials informed ED officials about her, as a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Ganbhir by the federal probe agency. ED officials denied giving her permission to travel to Bangkok. She was handed over a summon by Assistant Enforcement Officer to appear before him on Monday. After that Gambhir left for her residence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) originally took over the investigation of the coal smuggling case by registering a case back in November 2020. Later, the ED was roped in the investigation process to probe the money laundering angle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)