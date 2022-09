Sultanpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Former Union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to further spread of the disease.

Speaking at a programme here, she said, "The lumpy virus-affected cows are left in the open in Rajasthan, due to which the disease is spreading very fast. It is also affecting humans. Pustules coming out on people's faces is a result of this."

She said the virus has assumed a serious proportion and lakhs of cattle died due to this. The Centre has prepared an indigenous vaccine to curtail it and the affected states have been provided the vaccine, she said.

