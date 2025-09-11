Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Mangal Kavya and Puthi Panchali Path Utsav 2025 commenced on Wednesday at Bonkumari Nat Mandir with a grand inauguration ceremony in Agartala.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Deepak Majumder graced the event as the chief guest. In his inaugural address, he quoted from the Bhagavad Gita -- "Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana," which means that one has the right to perform one's duty but not to claim the fruits of action.

Deputy Mayor Monika Das Dutta, Manoj Debbarma from the District Information and Cultural Office, West Tripura, and several other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

The festival highlighted the cultural heritage of Bengal's traditional folk literature and devotional recitations, attracting a large gathering of literature enthusiasts and devotees.

Apart from this, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the state government has decided to declare Sangrama Puja as a restricted holiday.

Tripura CM said that he has raised this matter in the cabinet regarding declaring a holiday on Sangrama Puja, according to an official statement. Meanwhile, ahead of Durga Puja, Chief Minister Manik Saha interacted with the Pradhan Samajpatis, exchanging greetings and listening to their valuable views on a wide range of issues.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already undertaken several initiatives for the socio-economic development of the Janajati brothers and sisters. He added that the insightful suggestions and profound knowledge shared by the Samajpatis have further strengthened his resolve to work with greater confidence for the upliftment of the poorest of the poor.

CM Manik Saha said this while exchanging greetings with the respected Chief Samajpatis and listening to their valuable views on various aspects.

During the event, CM also mentioned that this is the first time that all the 'Samajpatis' have gathered to develop brotherhood between them. (ANI)

