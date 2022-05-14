Hours after the resignation of Biplab Deb as Tripura CM, BJP Tripura chief and Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha took over as the new Chief Minister of Tripura on Saturday. Union Minister and BJP central observer Bhupender Yadav confirmed the same and tweeted, "Manik Saha will be the new Chief Minister of Tripura."

Check Tweet:

Manik Saha will be the new Chief Minister of Tripura, Union Minister & BJP central observer, Bhupender Yadav tweets pic.twitter.com/23QMfdn4if — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

