Imphal East (Manipur) [India], June 21 (ANI): NCC cadets and officials of Manipur's 1(M) Air Squadron performed Yoga at the Marjing Polo Statue on Saturday, participating in the nationwide push for promoting Yoga and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Aerial view of the polo statue showed various students with their Yoga mats performing various 'mudras' (different hand and finger placements) and performing multiple asanas, including the Dandasana and Virasana.

One of the student participants said that the students performed at least 10 different hand placements along with the officials, highlighting how the exercises can improve flexibility.

"At first, we thought our program would not happen due to the rain, but then it stopped, so we started it...Today we have done around 10 mudras, which gives us a chance to increase our flexibility too," the cadet said.

When asked about her yoga experience, she said that she has been doing it regularly for a long time, which has helped her perform asanas easily this time too.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while extending his greetings on the 11th International Day of Yoga, noted the widespread enthusiasm among people for yoga.

"Today, Yoga Day was celebrated in Assam. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people. Everyone listened to PM Modi's speech... I congratulate all on International Day of Yoga 2025," Sarma told reporters after participating in a yoga session in Baksa as part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

In a post on X, the Assam Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making yoga a global movement.

"Yoga calms our mind & rejuvenates our body. It is a practice we've inherited from our ancestors and are teaching to the world. As the #YogaDay marks 11 years, we thank Adarniya @narendramodiji for making it a global movement," Sarma said in the post.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

Earlier, speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

The Prime Minister said, "I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being."

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration. PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

