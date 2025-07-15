Joint operations by security forces result in apprehension of cadres, recovery of arms in Manipur (Photo/ANI)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 15 (ANI): Security forces have apprehended 10 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups in Manipur and recovered 35 weapons, 11 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores, said the Indian Army.

"In a series of operations, Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts, namely Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, Imphal West and Imphal East between 07 Jul - 14 Jul 25 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP," said the army in a press release.

"The operations resulted in apprehension of 10 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 35 weapons, 11 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores," it added.

Based on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area between Bijang and Pholjang, Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles launched an operation on 08 Jul 25 and recovered 18 weapons comprising one 5.56 mm Insas Rifle one .303 Rif, five Bolt Action Rif, three Single Barrel Rif, two Pull Mech Rifle and six Improvised Mortars, ammunition and war like stores.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of a cache of weapons between Uyungmakhong and Trongloabi, in Bishnupur district, a joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an operation on 09 July 25 in Uyungmakhong forest. It recovered three weapons comprising one AK-56 rifle, one .303 rifle, one double-barrel rifle, ammunition and war-like stores.

During a routine patrol by the troops in the T Bongmoi village, of Tengnoupal district, Assam Rifles searched and recovered three weapons comprising two double-barrel guns, one single-barrel gun, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

On the same day, based on input about movement of miscreants near Dopkon, Bishnupur district, joint columns of the Indian Army, Manipur Police, and CRPF conducted a search operation and recovered three weapons comprising one .303 LMG, two Single Bore rifles, four IEDs weighing 3.9 kgs, ammunition and war-like stores.

On 11 July, an intelligence-based operation launched by the Indian Army and Manipur Police in Imphal East district resulted in the recovery of two weapons, comprising one pistol, a single-barrel rifle, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

On 12 July, based on credible intelligence about the presence of armed cadres in Laikhong, Imphal East District a search operation was launched by a joint team of Indian Army and Manipur Police which led to the recovery of six weapons comprising one AK 47, one Carbine machine gun, two pistols, two single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

Similarly, based on specific intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Manipur Police Team, carried out a thorough search near T Minou on 12 July 2025 and recovered seven IEDs. The Bomb Disposal team destroyed all IEDs in situ.

Intelligence-based operations in hill and valley regions also resulted in the apprehension of six cadres. The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, said the army. (ANI)

