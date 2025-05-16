Kamjong (Manipur) [India], May 16 (ANI): In the secluded hills of Kamjong district, Manipur, 31-year-old Pamchuiwon Kashak Hungyo is intertwining threads of culture, resilience, and empowerment.

An artisan without any formal education, Pamchuiwon's path began in 2016 as a simple pastime of crafting earrings and necklaces influenced by her Tangkhul Naga roots.

Today, it has evolved into Tangkhul Beads, a flourishing enterprise that revitalises traditional craftsmanship while empowering young women within her community.

Growing up in a farming household as the second of eleven children, Pamchuiwon had limited resources while growing up. "We could hardly afford clothes or jewellery," she remembers. "So, I learned to create them myself." Her self-taught abilities addressed a need, as traditional Tangkhul adornments, particularly bridal pieces, are often costly and hard to find.

Even with the obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pamchuiwon's resolve remained strong. In October 2024, she formally introduced Tangkhul Beads, a brand deeply rooted in cultural pride. "Our traditional outfits reflect our identity," she explains. "Unfortunately, Western and Korean fashion trends are drawing the younger generation away from their heritage. With Tangkhul Beads, I aspire to refocus attention on our identity."

Her creations, from Kongsang necklaces to Khommasin bridal ornaments, are not merely accessories; they embody a community's spirit, its history, and its resilience. The initiative has also become a source of local employment, particularly for women striving for financial independence and a renewed sense of purpose.

As peace and progress gradually return to Manipur, artisans like Pamchuiwon are not only safeguarding their culture; they are turning it into a source of opportunity. Through her efforts, she is aiding her community in reclaiming pride in its traditions, demonstrating that even amidst a transforming world, heritage can continue to radiate vibrantly.

Pamchuiwon's journey exemplifies the power of passion and determination to uplift communities. Her work not only conserves tradition but also fosters hope, pride, and opportunities for the women of Manipur. (ANI)

