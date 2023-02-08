Chandel (Manipur) [India], February 8 (ANI): Assam Rifles foiled a smuggling bid and recovered contraband drugs valued at Rs 6 crore during a checking operation along with the arrest of a drug smuggler in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said on Wednesday.

The official said that a mobile vehicle check post was established in the general area of Aisi Village in Mizoram based on credible input on Wednesday.

"During the search and frisking operation by the Sajik Tampak battalion one individual was found with 275 soap cases containing approximately 3 Kilogram of brown sugar," an official familiar with the matter said.

"The seized brown sugar is estimated to be worth Rs 6 crores," the official said.

"The recovered items and the drug smuggler were handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for further investigation," the official added.

They said the operation was carried out under the aegis of the HQ Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South).

In a similar development, Troops of Assam Rifles apprehended three cadres including one cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and two cadres of the Chinese Army in two separate operations in Manipur's Kakching and Tengnoupal districts, an official statement said on Tuesday.

While the Sajik Tampak battalion in operation apprehended an active cadre of UNLF from Serou, Kakching district on Sunday, the Tengnoupal battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two active insurgent People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadres in the Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

In a press statement, the Assam Rifles confirmed on Tuesday that both operations were conducted under the aegis of HQ Inspectorate General Assam Rifle (IGAR) (South).

In this operation, based on specific input received from its own intelligence team, the troops launched a joint operation with a team of police commandos which led to the apprehension of the active cadre.

The apprehended cadre was handed over to Sugnu Police for further investigation, officials of Assam Rifles said on Tuesday (ANI)

