Imphal, Dec 7 (PTI) The Manipur government extended the ban on mobile data services in nine restive districts till December 9, according to an order issued by the Home Department on Saturday.

The decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam districts and its co-relation with internet services, the order said.

Mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN, will remain suspended till 5.15 pm on December 9 in public interest, it added.

However, exemption was granted to "cases allowed by the state government", it said.

Internet services were suspended in these districts on November 16 after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children in the Jiri and Barak rivers.

The government lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the problems faced by healthcare facilities, educational institutions and various offices.

However, Wifi or sharing of hotspots was not allowed.

