Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], May 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra visited the residence of Vungzagin Valte, the former BJP MLA from Thanlon in Churachandpur, on Monday, to meet the latter, who recently returned home after undergoing extensive treatment for injuries sustained in a brutal mob attack in 2023.

Patra arrived by helicopter at the helipad of the 36th Battalion Assam Rifles in Churachandpur and proceeded directly to Valte's residence. Valte, who has been confined to a wheelchair due to his injuries from the 2023 attack, welcomed Patra warmly.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Threatens Nuclear Response if India Attacks or Disrupts Water Flow.

The two engaged in a 30-minute private discussion inside Valte's residence after Patra enquired about the MLA's health condition.

The visit was attended by former Churachandpur MLA LM Khaute and leaders of the Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF), who submitted a memorandum to Patra.

Also Read | Nishikant Dubey Remarks Against Supreme Court, CJI: SC Refuses to Entertain PIL Against BJP MP Over 'Contemptuous' Comments on Judiciary.

When approached by reporters, Patra described the visit as "unofficial".

In 2023, Vungzangin Valte, a former MLA from the BJP, was subjected to a brutal attack during the ethnic violence in the state.

On May 4, when mob violence began in Imphal, people from all over the state started taking refuge at his house to save themselves. Concerned about the ongoing clashes and in the hope of seeking relief for the people of his constituency, Valte went to the then Chief Minister's house and met him.

On the way back, the mob surrounded his car and pulled him out. He was tortured and electrocuted, while his driver was brutally beaten. The driver later succumbed to his injuries.

Valte was brought to Delhi and remained on a ventilator for several weeks and stayed in the national capital until he was fully fit and returned back to Manipur recently.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from office.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)