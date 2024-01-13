India News | Manipur: Body of Missing Man Recovered

Jan 13, 2024
Imphal, Jan 13 (PTI) The body of a person who went missing on January 10 was found by security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday.

Dara Singh of Akasoi in Bishnupur district had gone missing along with three others from a hill in nearby Churachandpur district where they had gone to collect firewood on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, Singh's bullet-ridden body has been sent to RIMS hospital for post-mortem.

The bodies of the three others were recovered from Haotak Phailen in Churachandpur district on Thursday last, officials said, adding the body of Dara Singh was found some 150 metre away from the place where the other bodies were found.

The three others persons were identified as Ibomcha Singh, 51, and his son Anand Singh, 20, and 38-year-old Romen Singh.

