Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 19 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday met the representatives of the Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang (Maram Students' Union) at the Secretariat in Imphal.

The Maram Students' Union invited the Chief Minister to attend the 42nd General Conference of the Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang, which is scheduled to be held at Maram Bazar Village from January 10-13, 2025.

After meeting the representatives, CM Singh wished the Maram Students' Union success in all their efforts towards the growth and empowerment of their community.

In a social media post on X, CM N Biren Singh wrote, "Representatives of the Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang (Maram Students' Union) visited me at the Secretariat today. We had a meaningful discussion, and I greatly value their dedication to the welfare and development of the student community. I am also honored by their invitation to attend the 42nd General Conference of the Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang, scheduled to be held at Maram Bazar Village from January 10th to 13th, 2025. My heartfelt wishes to the union for success in all their efforts toward the growth and empowerment of their community."

The Chief Minister said that he had a meaningful discussion with the Maram Students' Union. (ANI)

