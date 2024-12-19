Ranchi, December 19: A 25-year-old bride called off her wedding after the groom fainted during the wedding rituals due to the extreme cold in Jharkhand's Deoghar. The incident occurred on Sunday night at an open-air ‘mandap’ in Ghormara, where temperatures were recorded at around 8 degrees Celsius.

According to a report published by the Times of India, Arnav Kumar (28) from Jharkhand's Ghormara began complaining about the cold as the wedding ceremony progressed. Witnesses said the couple had exchanged garlands, and the guests had dinner before the situation took a turn. As the priest began reciting the wedding mantras for the pheras, Arnav started shivering and lost consciousness. Amethi: Bride’s Family Calls Off Wedding After Learning of Groom’s Relationship With Another Woman, Hold Him Hostage Over Expenses.

Bride Calls Off Wedding Citing ‘Health Concerns’ After Groom Collapses Due to Cold

A local doctor revived the groom, attributing his collapse to a combination of winter chill and day-long fasting. However, the bride, Ankita (25), from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, decided to call off the wedding, citing the groom’s inability to withstand the cold as a sign of underlying health issues. Despite efforts from both families to convince her otherwise, Ankita remained firm in her decision, and the groom's procession left without the bride the following morning. ‘Want Husband With Government Job’: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom’s Private Job in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad.

In another incident, a bride in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, bride Gayatri Harprasad, refused to marry a groom, Brajkishore Prajapati, after his girlfriend, Santoshi, arrived at the wedding venue. Santoshi had arrived at the venue with three children. As per reports, the Jaimala ceremony, also known as the var mala ceremony, was going on, and Gayatri was about to put the garland on the groom.

