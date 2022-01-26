Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 26 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday visited the residence of Padma awardee, L Bino Devi, after being conferred with the Padma Shri Award.

Bino Devi is being awarded for her contribution in the field of applique textile art.

Biren Singh said, "Visited the residence of Smt L. Bino Devi Ji to congratulate her on being conferred the Padma Shri Award. This award is a fitting recognition for her contribution in the field of applique textile art. We thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for honouring our unique artist." (ANI)

