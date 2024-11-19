Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 19 (ANI): Manipur Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh opposed a post made by senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram regarding Manipur which later got deleted after the intervention of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Okram Ibobi on Tuesday said he talked to Mallikarjun Kharge and emphasised that the statement can be Chidambaram's personal opinion but can cause a lot of misunderstanding in the state.

"... What P Chidambaram has said is purely his view... When we saw his tweet, we immediately informed the party, President Mallikarjun Kharge... Even I talked to Mallikarjun Kharge and emphasised that this may be his personal view but there will be a lot of misunderstanding in the state because of this... The tweet was later deleted," he said

Notably, while slamming Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Chidambaram had said in a post on X that the Meitei, Kuki-Zo and the Naga can live together in one state only if they have regional autonomy.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram demanded that Manipur CM Biren Singh be removed "immediately."

He criticised the government for the deployment of 5,000 additional central armed police personnel amid the ongoing tensions in Manipur over the killing of six innocent people including women and children.

Chidambaram said that there was a need to acknowledge Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh to be the cause of this crisis while demanding that he be removed "immediately."

The former Union Minister also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it would be statesmanship if PM Modi visited Manipur and addressed their problems.

"Rushing 5,000 more central armed police jawans is not the answer to the Manipur crisis. It is more wisdom: acknowledging that Mr Biren Singh, the chief minister, is the cause of the crisis and removing him immediately. It is more understanding: that the Meitei, the Kuki-Zo and the Naga can live together in one State only if they have genuine regional autonomy. It is more statesmanship: for the Hon'ble PM to give up his obstinacy, visit Manipur, and speak to the people of Manipur with humility and learn first-hand their grievances and aspirations," P Chidambaram had said. (ANI)

