Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], February 1 (ANI): Manipur Governor La. Ganesan on Tuesday visited the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base on Indo-Myanmar Border at Beheng village in Churachandpur district.

During his visit, Colonel Rajneesh Gairola, Commandant of the Khuga Battalion, briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation in the state and operational dynamics in the border areas.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Strangled to Death During Online Class in Gonda, Murder Caught on Camera; Police Arrest Two on Basis of Video.

He was also informed about the social welfare-based activities and initiatives undertaken by Assam Rifles to ensure progressive development of the border areas and assured continuity in the efforts of Assam Rifles.

The Governor interacted with the troops and appreciated their efforts in keeping the area safe and secure.

Also Read | Budget 2023 Live News Updates and Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget in Parliament Shortly.

He motivated the troops deployed in remote locations and extended his blessings to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)