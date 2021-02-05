Imphal, Feb 5 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday told the House that the government is committed to control the law and order situation, including incidents of tax collection by unidentified persons along the national highways. In a clarification to the calling attention motion by opposition MLA Khumukcham Joykishan Singh on the reported collection of taxes by anti-social elements on NH 37 in the state, the chief minister said the government has already discussed the deployment of mobile security teams which can cover five to ten km along the national highways.

Commando and security teams will be stationed at vulnerable areas as well, he said.

Biren Singh said on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1 a cement-laden truck was pushed down a gorge near Nungba area along the Imphal-Jiribam highway by unidentified persons out to collect taxes illegally from truck owners and drivers.

An FIR was lodged in connection with the incident and search is on to apprehend the culprits.

"The government condemns such anti-social elements in the strongest term since drivers, particularly those plying on highways are rendering their services for each one of us by bringing in essential commodities into the state," the chief minister added.

