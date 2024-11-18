Imphal, Nov 18 (PTI) The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), a BJP ally which has five MLAs in Manipur, on Monday said the state government is doing its best to control the situation in the violence-affected state and withdrawing support from it does not arise at this juncture.

The NPF's assurance came a day after the National People's Party (NPP) with seven MLAs in the 60-member assembly, withdrew support from the N Biren Singh government claiming that it "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the northeastern state.

NPF Manipur president Awangbou Newmai, however, denied what the NPP had claimed and asserted that the state government is doing its best.

"We have seen in Jiribam that some miscreants were also killed. The government is trying its best to rescue the innocents. Unfortunately, the government could not save the lives of a few, but we cannot say that the administration did not do anything," Newmai, also the water resources minister, told reporters.

Defying curfew orders, a Meitei group on Monday took to the streets and locked several government offices in Imphal's West district to protest the recent killings in Jiribam even as the Centre decided to rush about 5,000 paramilitary troops to tackle the "volatile" situation in restive Manipur after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's review meeting in New Delhi.

Six people – three women and three children - who went missing from from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11, were found in Jiri river in Jiribam and Barak river in Assam's Cachar over the last few days.

"We are one of the oldest constituents of the NDA. At this juncture, there is no question of withdrawing support from the government. We have to work together to bring a solution," the NPF leader said.

The withdrawal of support by the NPP would not have any impact on the BJP-led government, as the saffron party enjoys absolute majority with its 32 MLAs. The saffron camp has also the support of five MLAs of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and 6 JD(U) legislators.

