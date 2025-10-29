New Delhi, October 29: Elon Musk-run satellite internet company, Starlink, is reportedly set to hold demo trials in Mumbai. The demonstrations aim to showcase the company’s compliance with security and technical requirements for satellite broadband services in India.

The development follows as the company recently received approval from the government to launch its operations in India. On July 31, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Starlink has received the government's approval with a Unified License to launch its satellite internet services in India. The development represents a key milestone for Starlink ahead of its planned launch in India’s satellite broadband market. The demonstrations are crucial for obtaining the necessary approvals to start commercial operations in India. Bharat Telecom Stack: India’s Indigenous 4G Technology With Improved Speed and Connectivity Deployed Across 1 Lakh BSNL Towers.

As per a report of PTI, Starlink is set to carry out demo trials in Mumbai on October 30 and 31. These trials, will be conducted in the presence of law enforcement authorities to show compliance with Indian regulations. The demos will use the provisional spectrum allocated to Starlink, forming a step toward for obtaining final approvals for its satellite internet services in the country.

Starlink will show its compliance with security and technical standards during a two-day event in Mumbai. The demonstration is said to be conducted under the company’s Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) authorisation. Vodafone Idea AGR Due Hearing: Supreme Court Allows Centre To Reconsider Issue of Adjusted Gross Revenue Due Worth INR 9,450 Crore of Telecom Company.

As per reports, India currently has 1.2 billion telephone connections, with internet subscriptions soaring 286% to reach 970 million. Broadband adoption has grown, rising over 1,450% from 60 million users in 2014 to 944 million today. Alongside Starlink, other telecom companies like Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES are also in the stages of getting regulatory clearance for spectrum approvals. Once granted, these companies will be able to launch their satellite communication services in India.

